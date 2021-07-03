Grandal (calf) won't play Saturday against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful that Grandal's injury isn't serious, but the 32-year-old should have at least one day to recover. He's considered day-to-day for now and will be evaluated again Saturday to determine his status going forward. La Russa isn't yet sure whether the team will call someone up to serve as a backup catcher in Grandal's absence, but Seby Zavala could be a candidate to join the major-league roster.
