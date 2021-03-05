Manager Tony La Russa said Grandal (knee) is swinging in the batting cage Friday but won't see game action this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old twisted his right knee during drills last week and has yet to see game action this spring while dealing with the resulting inflammation. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's worth keeping an eye on Grandal's status as spring training progresses. Injury issues to open the season for a catcher in his 30s could be problematic for the White Sox, especially following the offseason departure of a starting-caliber backup in James McCann.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Expected back soon•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slowed by knee inflammation•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns from hand injury•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Remains on bench•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Tuesday•