Manager Tony La Russa said Grandal (knee) is swinging in the batting cage Friday but won't see game action this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old twisted his right knee during drills last week and has yet to see game action this spring while dealing with the resulting inflammation. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's worth keeping an eye on Grandal's status as spring training progresses. Injury issues to open the season for a catcher in his 30s could be problematic for the White Sox, especially following the offseason departure of a starting-caliber backup in James McCann.