The White Sox activated Mercedes (hand) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Mercedes spent the first month of the season on the shelf after undergoing surgery in late March to address a hamate bone fracture in his left hand. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Charlotte last week, and with the White Sox having no room for him on the 26-man active roster, he'll remain with Chicago's top affiliate after going 4-for-15 with a double and two walks during his first four games on the farm.