White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Added to 40-man roster
Mercedes was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Mercedes hit .310/.386/.647 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI over 53 games with Triple-A Charlotte last season. He showed promise, but it's likely he'll spend some more time in the minors before cementing a major-league roster spot. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
