Mercedes went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.
Mercedes drove in two runs with a third-inning single and a later plated another with a double in the seventh. The breakout star is up to 15 RBI and nine extra-base hits with a 1.161 OPS through 67 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Exits early Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Homers in nightcap•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Continues torrid start•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Continues sizzling start•