Mercedes went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Twins.
He capped off a wild night for the White Sox offense by taking position player Willians Astudillo deep in the ninth inning. Mercedes' fairy-tale season continues, and the 28-year-old rookie is hitting .364 with six homers and 25 RBI through 36 games.
