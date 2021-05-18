Mercedes went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Twins.

He capped off a wild night for the White Sox offense by taking position player Willians Astudillo deep in the ninth inning. Mercedes' fairy-tale season continues, and the 28-year-old rookie is hitting .364 with six homers and 25 RBI through 36 games.