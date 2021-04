Mercedes went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

The Cinderella start continued for Mercedes, who penned his name into MLB and White Sox history books once again. Among several esoteric benchmarks, his 12 hits are the most by any player in the modern era over his first four career starts. This entirely unexpected hot streak has resulted in Mercedes getting more plate appearances than planned over the first week of the season. He's now seemingly locked him in as the team's top DH, for now at least.