Mercedes went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run in Saturday's loss to the Angels.

After going 5-for-5 in his first big-league start Friday, Mercedes knocked three straight hits to begin Saturday's game, including his first homer as a major leaguer. With that, Mercedes became the first player since 1900 to begin a season with eight consecutive hits, per Elias Sports Bureau. It's an incredible story, but Mercedes is a 28-year-old journeyman and the lack of positional eligibility in many fantasy leagues hurts his case as a top waiver priority.