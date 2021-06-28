Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a win over Seattle in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Mercedes got things started early with a two-run double in the first inning. He later knocked an RBI single and came around to score in the fourth. The 28-year-old rookie is slashing .273/.326/.408 with 17 extra-base hits and 37 RBI this season. Sunday was just his second multi-RBI performance since May 29.