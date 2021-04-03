Mercedes started as the designated hitter and went 5-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Friday's 12-8 win over the Angels.
Mercedes was the top story coming out of Friday's game. The 28-year-old, who made his first Opening Day roster, had one at-bat in the majors prior to a breakout performance in his inaugural MLB start Friday. He's on the roster as a third catcher and part-time DH, but he may gain a larger profile after becoming the first player since 1933 to have five hits in his first MLB start.
