Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 5-1 win over Baltimore.

Mercedes got the White Sox on the board with a second-inning solo shot, then plated a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with a single. His blistering hot April has cooled off in May, but Mercedes has stayed relevant in the middle of the order, batting .263 (21-for-80) with 13 RBI over 23 games this month.