Mercedes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Boston. He went 0-for-3 in the first game.

Mercedes belted his team-high fourth home run during a three-run fourth inning, and the White Sox's pitching made sure that was enough. He hasn't stopped hitting since that 5-for-5 on Opening Day. Mercedes has hit safely in all but two of his 12 starts and carries a 1.173 OPS into Monday's series finale, the traditional Patriots' Day game that starts at 11:00 AM.