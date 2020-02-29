White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Launching bombs in Arizona
Mercedes went 1-for-2 with a grand slam home run in Friday's spring game against Cleveland.
Mercedes has made an early splash in the Cactus League, going 4-for-9 with a pair of home runs. Friday's homer was a 400-foot-plus shot to go along with an even longer blast against the Dodgers on Monday. He still has a ways to go defensively, but the White Sox added him to the 40-man roster during the offseason and are clearly intrigued by his bat. The stockily built catcher has 83 home runs across 617 career minor league games.
