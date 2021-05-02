White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Mercedes wasn't scratched from the lineup Sunday against Cleveland for any reason related to injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The skipper noted that Mercedes reported late to the ballpark Sunday, but La Russa said the 28-year-old's late arrival wasn't the reason why he was held out of the lineup. Instead, La Russa suggested it was a close call whether to use Mercedes or Jake Lamb as the team's designated hitter Sunday, and the manager ultimately chose to go with Lamb. After Sunday, the White Sox will play a two-game series in Cincinnati on Tuesday and Wednesday, and with no designated hitter available in the National League park, Mercedes is expected to sit out both contests. With that in mind, fantasy managers are probably best off leaving Mercedes on the bench for Chicago's upcoming five-game week.