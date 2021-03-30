Mercedes chances of claiming a roster spot improved Monday when the White Sox released Jonathan Lucroy, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mercedes slashed .283/.340/.348 with eight RBI over 50 spring plate appearances and showed quick pop times on throws to second base. If he makes the roster, he and Zack Collins will backup starter Yasmani Grandal, and both could operate at DH.
