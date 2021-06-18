Mercedes will be on the bench for Friday's game against Houston.

Mercedes sits for the second time in three games and the third time in the last six contests. It's not hard to see why he's losing playing time, as he's hit a miserable .122/.189/.171 over his last 23 games after hitting .364/.414/.557 through his first 40. Yasmani Grandal will be the designated hitter Friday, with Zack Collins starting behind the plate.