Mercedes isn't starting Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Mercedes had recorded hits in each of the last five games and went 7-for-21 with a triple, a double, five RBI and three runs during that time. Jose Abreu will serve as the designated hitter while Jake Lamb starts at first base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Plates three runs•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sits again in Cincinnati•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sits with no DH available•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Lineup absence not injury-related•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Crushes monster solo shot•