Mercedes isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Mercedes has gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across his last two appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter while Zack Collins starts behind the plate.
