Mercedes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Mercedes has recorded four multi-hit appearances over his last seven games while going hitless in the other three in that stretch, so he's been quite inconsistent -- which was likely to be the case following his torrid start to the campaign. Still, Mercedes is hitting .279 with a .724 OPS across 74 plate appearances this month.

