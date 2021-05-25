Mercedes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
Mercedes has recorded four multi-hit appearances over his last seven games while going hitless in the other three in that stretch, so he's been quite inconsistent -- which was likely to be the case following his torrid start to the campaign. Still, Mercedes is hitting .279 with a .724 OPS across 74 plate appearances this month.
More News
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Clubs sixth homer•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Plates three runs•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sits again in Cincinnati•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sits with no DH available•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Lineup absence not injury-related•