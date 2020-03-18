White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Reassigned to Charlotte
Mercedes was reassigned to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mercedes, all 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds of him, was a darling of spring training. Known for his big swing and exuberance, Mercedes hit .381 and launched four home runs. He was hoping to land a roster spot as the 26th man, but the White Sox are expected to go with someone more versatile when they break camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 151-160
.Getting deeper into the talent pool, there's still lots of potentially key players available...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...