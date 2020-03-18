Play

Mercedes was reassigned to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mercedes, all 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds of him, was a darling of spring training. Known for his big swing and exuberance, Mercedes hit .381 and launched four home runs. He was hoping to land a roster spot as the 26th man, but the White Sox are expected to go with someone more versatile when they break camp.

