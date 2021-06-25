Mercedes will sit Friday against the Mariners.
Mercedes finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row. The first two can be explained by the fact that the White Sox were playing in a National League park, but it's possible his playing time is set to slip even when a designated hitter is available. Mercedes hit .364/.414/.557 through his first 40 games, but the wheels have fallen off since then. In his last 26 contests, he's hitting a miserable .122/.184/.167. Yasmani Grandal will rest his legs as the designated hitter Friday, with Zack Collins starting behind the plate.
