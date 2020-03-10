Play

Mercedes homered in his lone at-bat of Monday's spring game against the Reds.

The home run was the second in two days and fourth of spring training for Mercedes, who is making a bid to become the 26th man. He could serve as a third catcher and potent bat as a pinch hitter. Mercedes, who has no major league experience, is batting .381 with a 1.410 OPS this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories