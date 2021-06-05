Mercedes isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Mercedes will get a breather after he went 1-for-26 with two runs, two RBI and four walks across his last eight games. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter while Zack Collins starts at catcher.
