Mercedes went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

The Cinderella start continued for Mercedes, who penned his name into MLB and White Sox history books again. Among several esoteric benchmarks, his 12 hits are the most by any player in the modern era over his first four career starts. This is entirely unexpected and has given Mercedes more plate appearances than planned over the first week of the season.