Mercedes will be on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox will carry three nominal catchers to begin the season, though Mercedes' defense is poor enough that he's unlikely to be anything more than a designated hitter. Starts could be available at that spot if the team goes forward with its somewhat unexpected plan of having Andrew Vaughn fill in for the injured Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) in left field, though Mercedes will have to compete with fellow bat-first backstop for at-bats.