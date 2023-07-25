Moncada (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Moncada has been limited to just 38 games this season due to a back injury leading to a pair of IL stints. His most recent absence lasted six weeks, but he's ready to roll now following an eight-game rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Moncada's return puts Jake Burger's playing time outlook at bit in flux, although the White Sox have discussed the possibility of using him more at second base.