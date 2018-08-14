White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Attending dentist
Moncada is having a tooth issue and is attending the dentist, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This explains why Moncada will be missing his first game in two months. He is expected to return before game time, but will remain out of the lineup.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Gets rare rest•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits solo homer in loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dropped to eighth in order•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Snaps hitless skid•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikeouts piling up•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes deep in losing effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start