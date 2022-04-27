Moncada (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Moncada resumed taking live batting practice Tuesday and is still experiencing some pain while swinging left-handed, but he's now been cleared to return to game action. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a right oblique strain for nearly a month, and he'll likely require several rehab games before he rejoins the White Sox. However, Moncada will likely have a chance to appear in major-league games as early as next week.
