Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Moncada tagged Brandon Woodruff for a solo shot to center field in the sixth inning, marking his first homer since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list July 25. The third baseman has seen his power drop off since going deep 25 times in 2019, as he has since topped out at 14 homers over 144 contests in 2021. With just four long balls and one stolen base across 54 games, Moncada has been waiver-wire fodder in most fantasy formats this season.