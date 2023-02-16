Moncada said Thursday that he probably came back too soon from an early-season oblique injury last year, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Perhaps a lingering oblique injury can at least partly explain a disastrous showing from Moncada in 2022 which saw him post just a .626 OPS with 12 home runs over 104 games. The 27-year-old said he's done "everything" differently this offseason as far as his training goes, including getting more massages. Moncada added that he hasn't been dealing with the shoulder soreness he usually experiences at the beginning of spring training. Obviously, a bounce-back season from Moncada would be huge for the White Sox' 2023 outlook.