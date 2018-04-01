White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Clubs key homer Saturday
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored during the White Sox's 4-3 win Saturday over the Royals.
By taking a Brandon Maurer pitch over the right-center-field wall, the youngster cut a two-run deficit in half during the eighth inning, and the Pale Hose eventually overtook Kansas City later that frame for a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Moncada is only 2-for-10 to start the season, but his first tater of the year is a reminder of his alluring power-speed potential for 2018 and beyond.
