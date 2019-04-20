Moncada went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old is on a tear, hitting .325 (13-for-40) over his last 10 games with four of his six homers on the season, as well as two steals, eight runs and seven RBI. Moncada's strikeout rate is down significantly so far in 2019, and that extra contact could be spurring him towards a long-awaited breakout campaign.