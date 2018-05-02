Moncada was removed from Wednesday's game due to left hamstring tightness.

It appeared as though Moncada sustained a knee injury after sliding awkwardly into third base, but the club revealed that he's only dealing with a minor hamstring issue and that he's day-to-day for the time being. Though he will likely be healthy enough to play during Thursday's series opener versus Minnesota, manager Rick Renteria may choose to give the 22-year-old a day off.