White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles off lefty in Sunday's loss
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Royals.
The hit was just the fourth of the season against a left-hander for the switch-hitting Moncada, who is batting .148 with nine strikeouts over 27 at-bats against southpaws. He told Brian Sandolow of the Chicago Sun-Times that he feels "good batting right-handed" but hasn't had the chance to face many lefties since being called up. More so than batting right-handed, Moncada's problems at the plate revolve around off-speed pitches. Opposing pitchers know he can hit a fastball, but the rookie is unlikely to see many until he shows he can lay off the junk.
