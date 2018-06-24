White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in six runs Sunday
Moncada went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double, six RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 victory over Oakland.
What a day for Moncada as he set a new single-game career high with the six runs driven in. He also reached double-digit home runs on the season Sunday. The 21-year-old infielder is slashing .228/.299/.408 with 32 RBI and 35 runs scored in 272 at-bats. He's also struck out 106 times, which seems to be one of the things limiting him from reaching his full potential.
