Moncada (quadriceps) entered Sunday's game against the Cubs as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his only plate appearance.

Moncada was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Sunday, which led to some concern that he would need a stint on the injured list. While that remains a possibility, Moncada's appearance as a pinch hitter is a good sign for his potential availability to begin the team's series against Toronto on Tuesday.