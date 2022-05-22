Moncada (leg) went 0-for-1 in Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Moncada was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a leg issue that first popped up Thursday. However, he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and remained in the contest to man third base. While it's unclear if Moncada will be in the lineup Sunday, the appearance seemingly indicates that he will avoid a stint on the injured list.
