Moncada said Thursday that he's feeling healthy after being plagued by chronic back and leg issues the previous two seasons, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Moncada told reporters he's been focused this offseason on improving his core strength after he was limited to just 104 games in 2022 and 92 games in 2023. The 28-year-old has slashed just .234/.288/.386 over that span and it has seemed like he's never been totally healthy. Moncada will report to spring training early this year ahead of what he hopes will be a bounce-back 2024 campaign. The White Sox hold a $25 million option on him for 2025, so it could be a walk year for the third baseman.