White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Garners one hit on rehab

Moncada (hamstring) went 1-for-5 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Moncada kicked off his rehab assignment Friday, serving as the designated hitter for the Knights. The White Sox will want to see how he moves in the field before entertaining thoughts of activating the third baseman off the injured list.

