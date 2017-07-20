Moncada went 0-for-2 with a walk in his debut for the White Sox in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Moncada, who batted sixth in the order, also grounded out to second base and flied out to center field. His arrival in Chicago generated a lot of buzz, with 5.000 walk-up tickets sold for the game, but the White Sox will let him acclimate to the majors at a measured pace. Eventually, we expect to see Moncada, who has been a leadoff hitter in the minor leagues, move up in the order.

