White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes hitless in season debut
Moncada went 0-for-2 with a walk in his debut for the White Sox in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Moncada, who batted sixth in the order, also grounded out to second base and flied out to center field. His arrival in Chicago generated a lot of buzz, with 5.000 walk-up tickets sold for the game, but the White Sox will let him acclimate to the majors at a measured pace. Eventually, we expect to see Moncada, who has been a leadoff hitter in the minor leagues, move up in the order.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Batting sixth in team debut•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Will play every day•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slumping at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Lands on DL•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...