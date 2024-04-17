Moncada (groin) is headed to extended spring training to continue his rehab, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Moncada is just over a week removed from suffering a left adductor strain but is already feeling much better. The process will be deliberate, though, as he's on the 60-day injured list and not expected to make it back until around the All-Star break.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return after All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Expected to miss 3-to-6 months•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Suffers adductor strain•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Playing through hip/groin issue•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitting well to start season•