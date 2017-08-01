Moncada (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Moncada suffered a right knee contusion after a collision with Willy Garcia on Monday, and while he appears to have avoided a more serious injury, the White Sox will continue to proceed cautiously with their top prospect. He was unable to walk off the field under his own control following the collision, so even though the injury isn't expected to force him onto the DL, he'll likely get a few days off. In the meantime, Yolmer Sanchez is expected to fill in at second base.