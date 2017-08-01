White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Held out of lineup Tuesday
Moncada (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Moncada suffered a right knee contusion after a collision with Willy Garcia on Monday, and while he appears to have avoided a more serious injury, the White Sox will continue to proceed cautiously with their top prospect. He was unable to walk off the field under his own control following the collision, so even though the injury isn't expected to force him onto the DL, he'll likely get a few days off. In the meantime, Yolmer Sanchez is expected to fill in at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Escapes with knee contusion•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves after brutal collision Monday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Bats cleanup Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Launches first career homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Showing good plate approach•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Moves into two hole•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...