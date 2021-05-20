Moncada went 1-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Moncada extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's 11-for-27 with a 1.135 OPS. He's also drawn at least one walk in eight straight, getting a free pass to first base 11 times and raising his OBP to .407.
