Moncada went 2-for-7 with a grand slam and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Moncada's second home run in as many days put the White Sox up 6-1 early, but the pitching couldn't hold up their end of the bargain in the 14-inning 12-11 defeat. In addition to working the long ball, Moncada also swiped a bag for the third straight game -- he's now 3-for-3 on steals on the year -- so the 22-year-old is giving some hope that he may be ready to deliver on the hype that's followed him through his minor league career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories