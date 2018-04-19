White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits grand slam in loss
Moncada went 2-for-7 with a grand slam and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Moncada's second home run in as many days put the White Sox up 6-1 early, but the pitching couldn't hold up their end of the bargain in the 14-inning 12-11 defeat. In addition to working the long ball, Moncada also swiped a bag for the third straight game -- he's now 3-for-3 on steals on the year -- so the 22-year-old is giving some hope that he may be ready to deliver on the hype that's followed him through his minor league career.
