Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Moncada put a charge into a Felix Hernandez changeup to lead off the game for the White Sox. It was his fifth homer of the season and first time leading off a game with a four-bagger. The switch-hitting second baseman is starting to impact the ball. Eight of his last 10 hits have gone for extra bases, including his last five. That's raised his slugging percentage to .524.