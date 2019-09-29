White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits pinch-hit homer

Moncada hit a pinch-hit home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He went 2-for-4 in the afternoon game.

Moncada launched his 25th home run and has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games (40-for-92, .435). He's finishing up the season with an 1.111 OPS during September, which alongside fellow young building blocks Tim Anderson (.985) and Eloy Jimenez (1.107) makes the White Sox an interesting team to watch in 2020.