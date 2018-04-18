Moncada went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a steal in the White Sox 10-2 defeat to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Moncada is now slashing .218/.328/.400 following the multi-hit effort against Oakland that also saw him launch his second long ball of the season to account for his team's only runs. The stolen base was also his second in his last two contests after he had yet to swipe a bag in his first 12 games of the year. Owners will hope that Moncada can use this strong showing as a building block going forward as he tries to make good on the promise that made him such a highly touted minor-league prospect.