White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits solo homer in loss
Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.
Occupying the eight spot in the Pale Hose order, Moncada took a Trevor Bauer offering over the right-field fence for his 15th big fly of the season. The 23-year-old's power-speed mix still plays in plenty of fantasy games, but his .220/.303/.400 line has quelled optimism over his 15-homer, 11-steal season.
