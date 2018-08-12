Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.

Occupying the eight spot in the Pale Hose order, Moncada took a Trevor Bauer offering over the right-field fence for his 15th big fly of the season. The 23-year-old's power-speed mix still plays in plenty of fantasy games, but his .220/.303/.400 line has quelled optimism over his 15-homer, 11-steal season.