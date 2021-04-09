Moncada was back in the lineup Thursday and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-0 victory over Kansas City.

Moncada returned to the lineup after Wednesday's rest day and slotted in at cleanup for the White Sox in their home opener. It's been a sluggish start for Moncada, who entered Thursday's game with a .182 batting average and 12 strikeouts over 22 at-bats. The one-day breather may have helped, as he did not strike out for the first time in seven games. Moncada has been manager Tony La Russa's early choice to fill-in as the cleanup hitter, replacing Eloy Jimenez (pectoral).