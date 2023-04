White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday that he's hopeful Moncada (back) can return sometime during the team's April 21-26 road trip, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada is first eligible for activation at the beginning of the trip on April 21. The third baseman was finally placed on the injured list Friday after being out all week with lower-back soreness. It sounds like his absence could be a short one, but much will depend on how he progresses in the coming days.